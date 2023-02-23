Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    European Central Bank posts zero profits last year

    23 February 2023, 21:16

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The European Central Bank made no profits last year, a decline from €192 million ($201.6 million) in 2021, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    According to an official statement released Thursday, the bank therefore will not be distributing any net earnings to eurozone central banks.

    The bank's net income from interest payments totaled just €900 million in 2022, down from €1.56 billion in 2021.

    It said the main driver of the decrease compared to the previous year was the ECB's interest expenses resulting from its net Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross settlement Express Transfer system 2 liability, which amounted to €2.07 billion.

    Net interest income from securities held for monetary policy purposes increased to €1.5 billion, up from €1 billion in 2021.

    «The total size of the ECB's Balance Sheet increased by €19 billion to €699 billion,» the bank added.

    The EUR/USD exchange rate was 1.05 on average in 2022.

    Photo: aa.com.tr

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Banks World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open