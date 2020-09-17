Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Europe to recognize Kazakhstani academic diplomas

    17 September 2020, 16:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Diploma Supplement is to accompany academic diplomas in Kazakhstan starting from 2021 meaning Kazakhstani academic diplomas will be recognized across Europe, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani academic diplomas will be recognized in Europe following the adoption of the self-certification report of the National qualification framework of Kazakhstan by the Secretariat of the Bologna Process.

    According to the report, the National qualification framework of Kazakhstan is compatible with the Framework for Qualifications of the European Higher Education Area, meaning the harmonization of national higher and postgraduate education frameworks of Kazakhstan and Europe.

    Notably, the Bologna Process was initiated by the Education Ministers of 29 European countries in 1999 to ensure human mobility in the labor market, increase competitiveness of European higher education as well as to harmonize national higher education frameworks.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education Europe Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped