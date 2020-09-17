Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Europe to recognize Kazakhstani academic diplomas

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 September 2020, 16:48
Europe to recognize Kazakhstani academic diplomas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Diploma Supplement is to accompany academic diplomas in Kazakhstan starting from 2021 meaning Kazakhstani academic diplomas will be recognized across Europe, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani academic diplomas will be recognized in Europe following the adoption of the self-certification report of the National qualification framework of Kazakhstan by the Secretariat of the Bologna Process.

According to the report, the National qualification framework of Kazakhstan is compatible with the Framework for Qualifications of the European Higher Education Area, meaning the harmonization of national higher and postgraduate education frameworks of Kazakhstan and Europe.

Notably, the Bologna Process was initiated by the Education Ministers of 29 European countries in 1999 to ensure human mobility in the labor market, increase competitiveness of European higher education as well as to harmonize national higher education frameworks.


Education    Europe   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays