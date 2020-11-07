Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Europe roundup: Denmark's mink in the spotlight, Belgium figures improve

    7 November 2020, 14:20

    MADRID. KAZINFORM A coronavirus mutation linked to mink farms in Denmark have prompted authorities to draw up plans for a mass cull and saw the United Kingdom remove the country from its safe travel list.

    In Italy, anti-lockdown protesters in a coronavirus-weary nation continued to voice their anger as regional restrictions are beefed up while Belgium is cautiously optimistic that the peak of a ferocious second wave of Covid may have arrived, EFE reports.

    DENMARK

    A mink-related Covid-19 mutation has been detected in 214 fur farm workers in Denmark since June, and a number of the same strain has been detected in the general population, according to Denmark's State Serum Institute for infectious diseases Friday.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News Europe
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events