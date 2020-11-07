Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Europe roundup: Denmark's mink in the spotlight, Belgium figures improve

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 November 2020, 14:20
MADRID. KAZINFORM A coronavirus mutation linked to mink farms in Denmark have prompted authorities to draw up plans for a mass cull and saw the United Kingdom remove the country from its safe travel list.

In Italy, anti-lockdown protesters in a coronavirus-weary nation continued to voice their anger as regional restrictions are beefed up while Belgium is cautiously optimistic that the peak of a ferocious second wave of Covid may have arrived, EFE reports.

DENMARK

A mink-related Covid-19 mutation has been detected in 214 fur farm workers in Denmark since June, and a number of the same strain has been detected in the general population, according to Denmark's State Serum Institute for infectious diseases Friday.

Coronavirus   World News   Europe  
