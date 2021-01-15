Eurasian strategy 2025 designed to boost EAEU non-resource export by quarter

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The Eurasian economic integration strategy until 2025 is designed to help Eurasian Economic Union member states to increase non-resource export by a quarter, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich said at the discussion panel «EAEU 2.0: Transition to a New Quality of Integration» at the Gaydar Forum in Moscow on 14 January, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

«This document will help us increase import substitution in the Eurasian Economic Union by at least 10-12% and non-resource export by 22-25% to third countries,» Mikhail Myasnikovich noted. In his opinion, the potential of the EAEU Treaty is strong enough to enable the EAEU to significantly increase its share in the global GDP, which stands around 3.7% today.

«We see problems and are working on them,» the head of the EEC Board said. «I would like to emphasize that the strategy, which was approved by the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union on 11 December 2020, provides for measures to address all the problems in the union.

Mikhail Myasnikovich also touched on the issue of harmonization of the national laws of the EAEU countries. According to him, this does not threaten sovereignty, but strengthens trust between the countries, sends positive signals to business and citizens and shows that cooperation is profitable and steady. «The main thing is that it nurtures social loyalty to the integration in the EAEU,« Mikhail Myasnikovich noted.

Mikhail Myasnikovich is in favor of setting up joint Eurasian companies. «We need to think seriously at the level of the commission, at the level of national governments, on which projects we should focus our efforts in order to complement each other and produce competitive products,« Mikhail Myasnikovich said.

The EEC continues working on the alignment of Eurasian integration and the Chinese initiative Belt and Road and promoting the idea of a greater Eurasian partnership, emphasizing the importance of consolidated actions to form transport and logistics connectivity in Eurasia, Mikhail Myasnikovich added, BelTA reports.