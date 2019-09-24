Go to the main site
    Eurasian Speakers adopt final document in Kazakh capital

    24 September 2019, 20:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The participants of the IV meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments adopted the final document in Nur-Sultan.

    Thanks to significant discussions and fruitful work we have held the very interesting sitting. We debated the realization of multilateral projects in various spheres, shared their legal environment practices. I believe the initiatives and suggestions proposed today will let Eurasian countries embark on a new level of partnership and contribute to building the common space and enhancing security in the Eurasian continent,» Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigamtullin said addressing the IV meeting.

    He also noted that the working group elaborated and approved the draft final document, the statement of the participants of the IV meeting to express the intention of the Eurasian nations to develop constructive cooperation for the sake of safe and sustainable development across Eurasia.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Parliament Nur-Sultan
