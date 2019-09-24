Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Eurasian Speakers adopt final document in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 September 2019, 20:53
Eurasian Speakers adopt final document in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The participants of the IV meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments adopted the final document in Nur-Sultan.

Thanks to significant discussions and fruitful work we have held the very interesting sitting. We debated the realization of multilateral projects in various spheres, shared their legal environment practices. I believe the initiatives and suggestions proposed today will let Eurasian countries embark on a new level of partnership and contribute to building the common space and enhancing security in the Eurasian continent,» Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigamtullin said addressing the IV meeting.

He also noted that the working group elaborated and approved the draft final document, the statement of the participants of the IV meeting to express the intention of the Eurasian nations to develop constructive cooperation for the sake of safe and sustainable development across Eurasia.


Foreign policy    Parliament   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023