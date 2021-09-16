Eurasian Media Forum expands horizons of international cooperation – Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the participants of the 17th Eurasian Media Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was Krymbek Kusherbayev, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who read aloud President Tokayev’s address to participants of the forum in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan on Thursday.

In his address, the Head of State noted that throughout 19 years of its existence the forum had rightly become one of the leading media platforms in Kazakhstan and the entire region. The event, in his words, traditionally unites the talented journalists and media managers, well-known politicians and respected experts. The spectrum of issues debated at the forum has exceeded the scope of media sphere.

President Tokayev stressed that in the period of all-encompassing global transformation, fundamental shifts and social processes it is of paramount importance to openly discuss the most pressing issues and find the ways to solve them. The forum gives a wonderful opportunity to discuss topical trends and approaches in terms of quality information and fight against fake news.

According to the Head of State, new day-to-day realities call for new tasks faced by the media sphere and its future largely depends on them. The process of digitalization has speeded up dramatically. Preferences of audience are changing rapidly, new formats of data submission are emerging and social networks are being transformed.

President Tokayev also stressed that the forum promotes the expansion of horizons of international cooperation. Kazakhstan, in his words, is always interested in promoting the constructive agenda and keen to implement joint projects in all spheres, including mass media and creative industry.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished participants of the Eurasian Media Forum fruitful work and success.