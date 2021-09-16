Go to the main site
    Eurasian Media Forum became platform for meaningful discussions – Kusherbayev

    16 September 2021, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev attended the opening of the 17th Eurasian Media Forum in Nur-Sultan on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his opening remarks, Secretary Kusherbayev pointed out that the traditional Eurasian Media Forum highlights the most pressing topics.

    He noted that since the last Eurasian Media Forum we’ve witnessed dramatic changes as the world faced the global pandemic, economic recession, technological wars between the world superpowers and many other things.

    The mission of the Eurasian Media Forum which, according to Kusherbayev, has become a reputable international discussion platform is to debate different opinions and seek consensus.

    «We welcome respected colleagues and guests of the Eurasian Media Forum in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, in the year Kazakhstan marks 30th anniversary of its Independence,» Kusherbayev told participants of the forum. He went on to wish them success and constructive dialogue.

    Earlier First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended their greetings to participants of the 17th Eurasian Media Forum.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

