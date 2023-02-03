Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to meet in Sochi on 7-9 June

3 February 2023, 21:17
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to meet in Sochi on 7-9 June

MINSK. KAZINFORM The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Russia's Sochi on 7-9 June, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich told the media following the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty on 3 February, BelTA has learned.

«We will be gearing up for a large-scale event - an intergovernmental council, which is due to take place in Sochi on 7-9 June. Plans are also in place to organize a large exhibition,» said Mikhail Myasnikovich, BelTA reports.


Photo: eng.belta.by

