    Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to meet in-person in Kazakhstan on 5 February

    20 January 2021, 21:38

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council with the participation of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan on 5 February, Iya Malkina, Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, told the media on 20 January, BelTA has learned.

    «A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is scheduled for 5 February. The meeting will take place in person in Almaty. The Digital Almaty forum will also take place at the time of the meeting. Chairman of the Board of the EEC Mikhail Myasnikovich is scheduled to speak at the forum,» said Iya Malkina, BelTA reports.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

