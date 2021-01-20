Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to meet in-person in Kazakhstan on 5 February

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 January 2021, 21:38
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to meet in-person in Kazakhstan on 5 February

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council with the participation of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan on 5 February, Iya Malkina, Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, told the media on 20 January, BelTA has learned.

«A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is scheduled for 5 February. The meeting will take place in person in Almaty. The Digital Almaty forum will also take place at the time of the meeting. Chairman of the Board of the EEC Mikhail Myasnikovich is scheduled to speak at the forum,» said Iya Malkina, BelTA reports.


Almaty   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region