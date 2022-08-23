23 August 2022 10:25

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to hold meeting in Cholpon-Ata

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, on Aug. 25-26, KABAR reports.

The heads of government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will consider the progress in preparing an international agreement on the formation of a common EAEU gas market, discuss amendments to the Treaty on the Union regarding the collection of indirect taxes on electronic trade in goods sold to individuals, a list of priority integration infrastructure projects of the Union countries in the field of transport, as well as the issue of further work to expand the use of the national currencies of the member states in the implementation of settlements within the framework of mutual trade.

The reports from the Eurasian Economic Commission on the progress of work on the creation and implementation of mechanisms for financing industrial cooperation in the Union and on the progress of work on an agreement on the regulation of the alcohol market in the EAEU will be presented.

To promote economic growth and expand mutual and external trade and economic relations of the allied countries, it is planned to sign a draft Agreement on the establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Council.