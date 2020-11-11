Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene on Dec 4

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2020, 19:27
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene on Dec 4

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The upcoming meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is set to be held in Moscow on December 4, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participants of the meeting are expected to focus on the issues of mapping out the EAEU Development Strategy for 2025, Assistant to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Iya Malkina said Wednesday.

She also added that the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council [Ed.note: at the level of heads of state] is scheduled for the yearend. The exact date and format are still being discussed.


Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region