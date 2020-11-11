Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene on Dec 4

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The upcoming meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is set to be held in Moscow on December 4, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participants of the meeting are expected to focus on the issues of mapping out the EAEU Development Strategy for 2025, Assistant to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Iya Malkina said Wednesday.

She also added that the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council [Ed.note: at the level of heads of state] is scheduled for the yearend. The exact date and format are still being discussed.