Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene June 21-22 in Brest

    25 February 2022, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The next sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place on June 21-22 in Brest,» Kyrgyz PM Akylbek Zhaparov said.

    The Kyrgyz PM thanked all those present for today’s session and fruitful and constructive meeting.

    Earlier the PM said that the EAEU GDP growth for last January-November stood at 4.4% that is higher than the global average. Industrial production in the EAEU member states grew by 5.1% for the same period. Exports increased by 42.5%.

    As earlier reported, the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the extended attendance started its work today in Nur-Sultan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Belarus Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published