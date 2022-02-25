Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene June 21-22 in Brest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The next sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place on June 21-22 in Brest,» Kyrgyz PM Akylbek Zhaparov said.

The Kyrgyz PM thanked all those present for today’s session and fruitful and constructive meeting.

Earlier the PM said that the EAEU GDP growth for last January-November stood at 4.4% that is higher than the global average. Industrial production in the EAEU member states grew by 5.1% for the same period. Exports increased by 42.5%.

As earlier reported, the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the extended attendance started its work today in Nur-Sultan.