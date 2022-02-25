Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene June 21-22 in Brest

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 February 2022, 14:00
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene June 21-22 in Brest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The next sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place on June 21-22 in Brest,» Kyrgyz PM Akylbek Zhaparov said.

The Kyrgyz PM thanked all those present for today’s session and fruitful and constructive meeting.

Earlier the PM said that the EAEU GDP growth for last January-November stood at 4.4% that is higher than the global average. Industrial production in the EAEU member states grew by 5.1% for the same period. Exports increased by 42.5%.

As earlier reported, the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the extended attendance started its work today in Nur-Sultan.

Belarus   Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region