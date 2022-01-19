Go to the main site
    Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene in Nur-Sultan in February

    19 January 2022, 18:17

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will convene for a meeting in Nur-Sultan on 24-25 February,official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Iya Malkina told a briefing for the press in Moscow on 19 January, BelTA has learned.

    «We are planning to hold the meeting in Nur-Sultan on 24-25 February. We are working on the agenda,» Iya Malkina said when asked about the date of the meeting of the prime ministers of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, BelTA reports.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Government of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Nur-Sultan
