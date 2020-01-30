Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union will gather in Almaty on January 31 for a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prime ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russian Federation, Moldova (observer country) as well as Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Сommission will join the event.

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in a closed door and enlarged formats. The agenda includes 12 issues related to trade-economic cooperation and expansion of mutual trade among the member states, elimination of the barriers at the internal markets and development of integration potential in certain sectors of economy.

«A number of initiatives regarding the expansion of the use of national currencies on the Eurasian space will be discussed as well,» a message on the website of the Russian Government reads.

On the same day the EAEU PMs will attend «Digital Future of Global Economy» forum and a plenary session. The experts will discuss the ways of building coalition and interaction in artificial intellect and big data as well as the importance of building infrastructure and promotion of technologies in this sphere.



