Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene for extraordinary meeting on 23 April

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The prime ministers of the EAEU countries will review the draft Eurasian integration strategy through 2025 on 23 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The extraordinary meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held on 23 April in the format of a video conference, the EEC said. Plans are in place to consider some issues relating to the strategic areas of the development of Eurasian economic integration through 2025, BelTA reports.

The day before, on 20 April, the members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission held a video conference to agree on some issues of the draft strategy. The vice premiers of the EAEU countries advanced on three of the four outstanding issues. This applies to the feasibility of liberalizing international road freight transport to deepen cooperation in transport, the development of flexible mechanisms to provide targeted assistance to the economic development of the EAEU countries, and the expansion of economic cooperation in healthcare.

So far, the issue of tariff formation for gas transportation services on the EAEU common gas market remains unresolved. It will be further discussed at the working meeting of the EEC Council members on 22 April and then at the extraordinary meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, « the EEC informed.