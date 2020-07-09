Eurasian Intergovernmental Council expected to approve map of industries on 17 July

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is expected to approve the map of industries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at a meeting in Minsk on 17 July.

This matter was discussed at a meeting between Artak Kamalyan, Minister in charge of Industry and Agriculture at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Belarus' Industry Minister Piotr Parkhomchik, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

«The EAEU map of industries, which we are currently preparing, will be an important tool to coordinate import substitution efforts will,» Artak Kamalyan noted. «The document is expected to outline the import-dependent technological sectors, the manufacturing capacities of the member states, the established industrial projects and cooperation ties in the EAEU. This will help avoid duplicating the manufactures and move towards industry specialization,» he added, BelTA reports.

According to Artak Kamalyan, the draft map includes 178 large investment and important projects worth $194.5 billion in 18 industries, 555 technological trends in 29 industries where cooperation on import substitution is possible and also 19 groups of industrial goods, the import of each of which into the EAEU exceeded $300 million last year.

«Artak Kamalyan and Piotr Parkhomchik reviewed the progress in the the implementation of cooperation projects in the industry, the development of uniform rules for determining the country of origin and accounting of technological operations, and the interaction of the EEC and the Industry Ministry of Belarus in the preparation of a new strategy - the main areas of industrial cooperation in the EAEU for the period up to 2025,» the EEC added.