Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Upcoming Events

    Eurasian Fashion Week to take place in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

    28 August 2019, 11:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set hold the Eurasian Fashion Week, a new international platform showcasing fashion and style of the entire Eurasian continent. The event will bring together world-class designers and discover new names in the world of fashion, Kazinform reports.

    The Eurasian Fashion Week will take place in Nur-Sultan on August 28, 29 and 30 and in Almaty on September 10, 11 and 12. The event will draw together editors of top fashion Russian and Italian publications, journalists, bloggers, street style photographers and models.

    Among the participants are Henry-Philippe Maidou (IMI & KIMI France), Zhanar Shurayeva and Gulmira Kedelbayeva (Quraq Korpe, Kazakhstan), Sergey Shabunin (Sergey Shabunin SS), Olga and Tatyana Stan (Endor fin , Kazakhstan), KimJiman (Man.G, South Korea), Yelena Przhonskaya (Przhonskaya, Ukraine), Dinara Ratsko (DinaRatsko, Kyrgyzstan), Yekaterina Zabolotnova (Kate Zabolotnova, Kyrgyzstan), Meruert Shakerbayeva (Shakerbay, Kazakhstan) and others.

    In the framework of the Fashion Week international guests of the event will carry out educational master classes. In addition, leading organizations of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Atameken» and the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) plan to organize panel discussions and workshops on existing state programs and potential government investments as well as development and creation of a local brand.

    For more information please visit http://www.eurasianfashionweek.com/ or @efw.kz

    The Eurasian Fashion Week is a new international platform presenting fashion and style of countries of the entire Eurasian continent. The event unites world-class designers and discovers new names in the fashion industry. EFW is held with the participation of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Atameken», the Eurasian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The aim of the project is to facilitate development of light industry in Kazakhstan in the framework of «Rukhani Janghyru» Program.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Events Fashion Kazakhstan Eurasia Rukhani Janghyru
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published