Eurasian Environmental Fund together with Eurasian Bank implement its 1st «green» project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Employees of the Eurasian Environmental Fund (Fund), a subsidiary of the AIFC Green Finance Centre (GFC), together with the Eurasian Bank implemented the first project on greening the capital with funds collected from bonuses of the first bank eco-card in Kazakhstan and NFC posters.

Within the framework of the project, the Fund planted 20 trees on the territory of schools #91 and Bilim Innovation Lyceum in the city of Nur-Sultan at the addresses: Anatoly Khrapaty, 10 and Turar Ryskulov, 14. In addition to employees of the GFC, the Fund and the Eurasian Bank, 11th grade students of these schools also took part in the event, the AIFC’s official website reads.

The event was timed to coincide with the International Earth Day, which is designed to direct the aspirations of the inhabitants of the planet to restore harmony between man and nature. Organizational support was provided by the Department of Environmental Protection and Nature Management of the city of Nur-Sultan.

It is worth mentioning that the planting of trees marked the beginning of a cycle of activities aimed at improving the environment in the capital. Anyone can contribute to the greening of the country. To do this, it is enough to make a donation via NFC posters with a payment card of any Kazakhstani bank. NFC posters are located at the following addresses: Almaty, Rozybakieva str. 247A, MEGA Almaty shopping center, Almaty, Baitursynov str. 50/52, the building of Eurasian Bank JSC and in Nur-Sultan, Mangilik El Avenue 55/16, block C3.1, the office of the «Astana» International Financial Center.

In addition, you can participate in green activities every day simply by opening and using the eco-card of the Eurasian Bank: 0.5% of the amount of all transactions go to the Fund for the implementation of green projects operating in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

www.aifc.kz

The AIFC Green Finance Centre is a subsidiary organisation of the AIFC Authority and the Eurasian Development Bank, aimed at introduction and development of sustainable finance instruments and attracting of investments in environmental and social projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The AIFC Green Finance Centre supported the very first issuance of green bonds and first verified green loan in Kazakhstan. Also, the Centre introduced definitions of green finance and green taxonomy (a classifier of economic activities and projects that meet technical selection criteria) in the national environmental legislation. The new legislation provides incentives for entrepreneurs who use green finance instruments.

gfc.aifc.kz

The Eurasian Environmental Fund is a non–profit organization that has been registered on May 13 of 2021 in the jurisdiction of the AIFC. The founders of the fund were the AIFC Green Finance Center, the Kazakhstan Biodiversity Conservation Fund and Green Investment Group LLP.

The activities of the created fund will be aimed at supporting the implementation of the goals of the Concept of Transition of the Republic of Kazakhstan to a «green economy», adopted in 2013 and the goals of the Paris Agreement, ratified in 2016.

JSC «Eurasian Bank» is a socially important financial institution of Kazakhstan, for 26 years it has been consistently among the ten largest Kazakhstani banks in terms of assets and equity. In 2021, the bank announced its support for ESG principles by issuing the first payment card made of recycled plastic in Kazakhstan. The bank is among the top 5 banks in terms of retail business, occupies a leading position in car loans, and actively develops digital banking. He was selected three times by the agent of the Kazakhstan Deposit Guarantee Fund (KFGD) for the payment of guaranteed compensation, as a reliable and stable financial institution with a wide branch network throughout the country.

www.eubank.kz/?lang=en