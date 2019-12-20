Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Eurasian Economic Union signs agreement on pension provision

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 December 2019, 19:46
SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union member states signed the agreement on pension provision at the EAEU summit in St. Petersburg on 20 December, BelTA has learned.

The document stipulates that workers shall have the right to pensions on the terms equal with those of citizens of the country of employment regardless of the country of the union they worked in. It is assumed that every state will pay pensions for the periods a person worked on its territory.

Every state will determine the right to a pension and calculate its size in accordance with its national legislation. The number of years of contributions will be summed up for the entire period of work in the EAEU.

The agreement will also help address the issue related to the export of pensions and the length of service in another EAEU member state. The document will contribute to the social security of people, BelTA reports.

