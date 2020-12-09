Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Eurasian Economic Union’s real sector demonstrates positive results amid pandemic

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 December 2020, 10:09
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Despite the complicated economic situation across the globe caused by consequences of the pandemic the Eurasian Economic Union demonstrates positive results in the real sector of the economy. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich made the statement as he met with Kyrgyzstan Acting President Talant Mamytov, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told BelTA.

According to Mikhail Myasnikovich, the processing industry has been less affected by the negative phenomena than the other industries. The Eurasian Economic Union's agriculture demonstrated a 2.5% growth in January-October 2020 in comparison with the same period of last year. Kyrgyzstan's agriculture grew by nearly 1%.

Mikhail Myasnikovich and Talant Mamytov discussed items on the agenda of the forthcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which is due on 11 December, and the development of Eurasian integration as a whole. Matters of legislative support for Eurasian integration were mentioned as well as possible mechanisms of interparliamentary interaction in the union, including by means of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Mikhail Myasnikovich mentioned the Eurasian Economic Commission is open to proposals and initiatives meant to bolster integration inside the Eurasian Economic Union. In turn, Talant Mamytov noted Kyrgyzstan is ready to assist with expanding foreign trade and economic ties of the union, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


