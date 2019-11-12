Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Eurasian Economic Union has a future – Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2019, 14:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has lived up to expectations, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the participants of the 5th session of the Astana Club, Nazarbayev reminded that Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus have established the Eurasian Economic Union in 2014. Kyrgyzstan and Armenia joined later. Despite the fact that 2014 saw the rise of sanctions and trade wars and it affected the EAEU it still exits and functions for the benefit of its member states.

Elbasy noted that industrial cooperation and mutual trade in the EAEU are growing.

«The next meeting of the EAEU member states will take place in Saint Petersburg. I believe that the Eurasian Economic Union has a future,» Nazarbayev added.

Eurasian Economic Union   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
