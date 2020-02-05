Eurasian Economic Commission head meets with Kyrgyzstan leadership

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich went to Bishkek on 4 February where he met with Kyrgyzstan leadership, BelTA has learned.

The sides discussed prospects of advancing integration processes in the Eurasian space. Mikhail Myasnikovich mentioned priorities in the Eurasian Economic Commission's work, including persistent efforts to get rid of barriers, exemptions, and restrictions, and talked about new approaches to this work. He also mentioned growing interest of third countries in the Eurasian Economic Union. Mikhail Myasnikovich assured his work will be guided by interests of all countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov congratulated Mikhail Myasnikovich on entering the office of the chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission. He wished every success to Mikhail Myasnikovich. The president also said he believes that under Mikhail Myasnikovich's leadership the Eurasian Economic Commission will make an essential contribution to further advancement of Eurasian integration. The Kyrgyz leader expressed readiness for advancing productive and fruitful cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union member states.

Mikhail Myasnikovich also met with Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev. The meeting focused on preparing the document to determine strategic avenues for advancing Eurasian economic integration till 2025. The removal of existing barriers was also mentioned. Apart from that, Mikhail Myasnikovich and Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev touched upon the matter of enhancing the supranational competence of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The prime minister wished Mikhail Myasnikovich success in his work. He said he was confident Mikhail Myasnikovich's personal qualities will allow ensuring effective organization of the commission's work and enabling all the necessary conditions for persistently accomplishing tasks with a view to dynamically advancing the integration process.

Mikhail Myasnikovich also met with Speaker of the Supreme Council (the Kyrgyz parliament) Dastan Jumabekov. The sides exchanged opinions about the matters of expanding cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and removing the barriers standing in the way of economic integration. Mikhail Myasnikovich stressed that economy cannot grow without good legislative support, this is why it is necessary to organize vigorous interparliamentary cooperation between EAEU member states. Dastan Jumabekov noted that continuing the successful cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union is a priority for Kyrgyzstan. Speaking about existing barriers, Dastan Jumabekov drew attention to problems encountered at border checkpoints. He also congratulated Mikhail Myasnikovich on getting the job and wished him every success. The initiatives outlined by Chairman

The initiatives outlined by Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich were backed by the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission added.