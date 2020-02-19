Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Eurasian Economic Commission chairman to visit Belarus on 27-28 February

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 February 2020, 17:09
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich will be in Belarus on a working visit on 27-28 February, the commission's press service told BelTA.

While in the country, Mikhail Myasnikovich is expected to have a number of meetings, including with Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas and Head of Belarus President Administration Igor Sergeyenko, BelTA reports.

Before going to Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich will visit Kazakhstan on 24-25 February. In the city of Nur-Sultan he will meet with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Askar Mamin, and Chairwoman of the Senate of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva.

Mikhail Myasnikovich of Belarus assumed the duties of the chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission on 1 February. On 4 February he visited Kyrgyzstan where he met with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, and Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Jumabekov. On 7 February Mikhail Myasnikovich visited Yerevan where he met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia President Armen Sarkissian, and Speaker of the Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan. Apart from that, Mikhail Myasnikovich met with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Aleksei Overchuk in Moscow on 17 February.


