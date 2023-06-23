Go to the main site
    Eurasia’s highest active volcano starts to erupt in Kamchatka

    23 June 2023, 13:49

    PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY. KAZINFORM Eurasia’s highest active volcano, Klyuchevskoy, has started to erupt, a leading Russian volcanologist told TASS on Friday.

    «Last night, we observed not just some glow above the volcano. It was a Strombolian-type explosive eruption,» said Olga Girina, a leading research fellow of the Institute Of Volcanology And Seismology, who heads the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT).

    Klyuchevskoy, which reaches 4,754 meters in height, last erupted in 2020. The nearest populated area is the town of Klyuchi, located on the volcano’s slope around 30 kilometers away from the crater.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

