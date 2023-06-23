Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Eurasia’s highest active volcano starts to erupt in Kamchatka

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 June 2023, 13:49
Eurasia’s highest active volcano starts to erupt in Kamchatka Photo: TASS

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY. KAZINFORM Eurasia’s highest active volcano, Klyuchevskoy, has started to erupt, a leading Russian volcanologist told TASS on Friday.

«Last night, we observed not just some glow above the volcano. It was a Strombolian-type explosive eruption,» said Olga Girina, a leading research fellow of the Institute Of Volcanology And Seismology, who heads the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT).

Klyuchevskoy, which reaches 4,754 meters in height, last erupted in 2020. The nearest populated area is the town of Klyuchi, located on the volcano’s slope around 30 kilometers away from the crater.


