EU welcomes abolishment of death penalty in Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – The EU welcomed the abolishment of the death penalty in Kazakhstan in a statement released on January 7, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the European Union.

«On 2 January 2021, Kazakhstan announced its ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, becoming the 88th party. This Protocol aims at making irreversible the abolition of the death penalty, already enshrined in Constitution of Kazakhstan in 2007.

The death penalty is an inhuman and cruel punishment, which fails to deter criminal behaviour.

The EU welcomes this important step by Kazakhstan, which is in line with the world trend to abandon the most inhuman punishment,» the statement reads.