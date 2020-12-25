Go to the main site
    EU, UK finally agree last minute trade deal

    25 December 2020, 16:12

    LONDON. KAZINFORM The European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed a trade deal, the two sides announced on Thursday, ending months of protracted negotiations.

    Disagreements over future fisheries rights and rules governing business and trade had stood in the way of the EU and UK formalizing their post-Brexit relationship.

    «We have finally found an agreement,» European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen said at a press conference confirming the agreement just days before the transition period ended on 31 December, EFE-EPA reports.


