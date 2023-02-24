Go to the main site
    EU to allocate €100mln for CA to address environmental issues

    24 February 2023, 14:55

    ROME. KAZINFORM The 7th EU-Central Asia High-Level Conference on Environment and Water Cooperation is ongoing in Rome. One of the participants of the Conference is Dr. Johannes Baur, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his speech, Dr. Johannes Baur noted the importance of the Conference being held for the first time since 2019 and the environmental issues raised at it, namely water resources in Central Asia.

    «We are discussing how the European Union and other donors may help the region’s countries better address these issues,» he said.

    In his words, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to water resources, green energy, and the reduction of emissions.

    Johannes Baur also mentioned Wecoop project, which helped organize the 7th High-level Conference.

    «This project closely cooperated with the relevant ministry in Kazakhstan to assist in implementation of environmental legislation. There are various standards which could be implemented in Kazakhstan including in the modernization of Kazakhstan's industry,» he said.

    He added that the European Union plans to allocate 100 million euros for the Central Asian region as part of the Team Europe initiative announced at the Samarkand EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

