EU supports Uzbekistan's accession to WTO

BAKU. KAZINFORM High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov on May 4, Trend reports citing the National News Agency of Uzbekistan.

The sides discussed global measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, EU support to Uzbekistan in addressing this issue, EU-Uzbekistan bilateral relations agenda and other regional issues related to the situation in Central Asia, the message said, Trend reports.

Josep Borrell spoke about the measures that the EU has prepared for Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries in order to facilitate their efforts to combat the pandemic and its consequences. As part of the EU's global response to the Coronavirus outbreak, the support package of 36 million euros will help Uzbekistan meet urgent needs in the health sector and facilitate its short- and long-term socio-economic recovery.

Borrell also thanked Abdulaziz Kamilov for Uzbek government's assistance in the repatriation of the EU citizens from Uzbekistan, the message said.