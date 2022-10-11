11 October 2022, 10:51

EU supports integration of Water-Energy-Food Nexus approach into educational curricula in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last week more than 80 faculty members of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University learnt about the interactions between water, energy, food and environment security through the Nexus Simulation Game as part of the series of training sessions organized by the European Union funded project «Nexus Dialogue in Central Asia» together with the USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity.

The Nexus Simulation Game represents a facilitated process of playing five different scenarios for developing the territories upstream and downstream while addressing water needs of population, industry and agriculture and taking into account climate change challenges. It is a good training tool for policy makers to practice how different water management policies could facilitate sustainable development in harmony with the environment. Equipped with training materials and practical skills, the faculty members will pass newly acquired knowledge on to their students, the press and information team of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reports.

«Teaching the Nexus intersectoral approach in an interactive format helps to form a comprehensive understanding of the water-related challenges. All relevant sectors need be involved in finding the best solutions to tackle these challenges to develop our region in a sustainable way,» noted Raushan Dulambayeva, Professor at the Institute of Management of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«Ensuring water, food and energy security is at the top of today’s global development agenda. Nexus simulation is a great tool to learn to appreciate many interconnected challenges arising from the interactions between the water, energy, food sectors and ecosystems. It is valuable for training future specialists who will work in these key sectors to manage vital resources in the most efficient way to make our economy more resilient to climate change and revert environmental degradation,» stated Dana Akhmedyanova, Head of the International Relations Department of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Addressing the participants of the Nexus simulation game, EU Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas underlined: «This is EU investment into the friendship and cooperation with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian partners. EU needs partners to work together on combating climate change and other global challenges. We stand ready to share our best knowledge and technologies. The training is aimed at learn team-work, sharing and making compromises, seeing a bigger picture so we all could benefit together!» Ambassador thanked USAID, APA and CAREC partners.

It is expected that the Nexus Game will be incorporated in the curricular to complement the Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Similar training sessions with more than 100 participants for a number of leading universities and civil service academies have been conducted by the EU funded project in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in 2022.

The EU-funded project «Nexus Dialogue in Central Asia» is implemented by the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC). The project’s duration: June 2020 – May 2023; total budget: EUR 1.25 million with the EU’s contribution of EUR 1 million.

