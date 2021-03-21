Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EU Special Representative for CA extends Nauryz greetings in Kazakh

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 March 2021, 13:34
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian has congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I wholeheartedly congratulate all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday. I wish people of Kazakhstan happiness, prosperity, and health» Peter Burian extended his congratulations in Kazakh.

«Dear friends, on behalf of the European Union I wish you a Happy Nauryz. Nauryz holiday has a special meaning and symbolism today when our countries are facing COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences. I wanted to use this opportunity and reassured you that the European Union wants to continue to be a strong partner for Kazakhstan in good times, but also in difficult times», the EU Special Representative for Central Asia continued.



Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU   Nauryz  
