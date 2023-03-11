Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EU’s earthquake fundraiser moved to March 20

11 March 2023, 15:20
EU’s earthquake fundraiser moved to March 20 Photo: aa.com.tr

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The EU’s fundraiser to support Türkiye and Syria will be held on March 20 instead of March 16, the European Commission announced on Friday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

The donors' conference will be co-hosted by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, representing the Swedish turning presidency of the Council of the EU.

«The EU and its Member States intend to make a significant pledge for further relief, recovery, and reconstruction in Türkiye and further relief, recovery, and rehabilitation in Syria,» the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU has so far allocated €12 million ($12.7 million) in humanitarian aid for immediate needs of the population in Türkiye, and another €10 million for Syria.

More than 46,000 people were killed in Türkiye by magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that hit on Feb. 6, according to officials..

They also rattled several neighboring countries and caused widespread destruction in northern Syria, where nearly 3,500 people were killed, according to combined figures given by both the regime and opposition.


