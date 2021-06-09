Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EU reiterates its commitment to deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan – Peter Burian

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 June 2021, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian who is on a three-day visit to Kazakhstan held a meeting with Kazakhstani journalists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, Peter Burian revealed that he had brought a letter from President of the European Council Charles Michel addressed to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, the letter gives an assessment of the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.

In his letter the President of the European Council expresses unwavering commitment to joint work on prosperity of both Kazakhstan and the EU as well as further deepening of bilateral cooperation based on mutual values.

The European diplomat added that the new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement had created a solid foundation for the development of the Kazakh-EU relations.

In his letter Charles Michel also invites President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay a visit to Brussels.

While in the Kazakh capital, Peter Burian is expected to meet with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazakhstan’s Special Representative for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhanov, MPs and other Kazakhstani officials.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU  
