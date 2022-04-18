EU Regional project facilitates ITC and DHL partnership to drive sales in Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The EU-funded Ready4 Trade project, through its partnership with international logistics providers such as DHL, is facilitating digital trade and enabling competitive mechanisms for small businesses in Central Asia, the Central Asia Press and information team of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reports.

DHL, the world's leading logistics company, is working with the International Trade Centre (ITC) to help Central Asia businesses and artisans deliver their products to global customers. DHL is offering beneficiaries of the European Union-funded ITC Ready4Trade project preferential rates for business-to-consumer (B2C) export activities, which are substantially lower than the standard rates.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Central Asia face challenges in providing their international B2C clients with fast product delivery at attractive rates. The partnership with DHL creates the opportunity for over 150 SMEs to develop their international client base by providing efficient shipping worldwide and thus enhancing their competitiveness.

DHL special rates are offered to Ready4Trade project beneficiaries in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. The latter is especially important, as DHL has resumed its operations in Tajikistan after four years of business suspension.

Tahmina Karimova, the director, and co-founder of «Ozara» in Tajikistan, currently enrolled in the Ready4Trade project, made the first shipment with DHL using preferential rates.

«Working with DHL was a great experience,» said Tahmina. «We were able to efficiently deliver a customized order - a dress with handmade embroidery - to our client in the Netherlands. The service was fast and affordable due to the special rates provided I received. Such a partnership can be a significant factor for Tajik artisans to advance B2C exports worldwide.»

About the project

The Ready4Trade Central Asia project is a joint initiative of the European Union and the International Trade Centre. It aims to contribute to the overall sustainable and inclusive economic development of Central Asia by boosting intra-regional and international trade in the region. Beneficiaries of the Ready4Trade Central Asia project include governments, small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular women-led enterprises, and business support organizations.