    EU records $10.3B trade deficit in H1

    17 August 2019, 12:17

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The EU foreign trade balance posted a €9.1 billion ($10.3 billion) deficit in the first half of this year, Eurostat announced Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The bloc's exports reached €998.4 billion ($1.128trillion) in January-June, indicating a rise of 4.2%, year-on-year.

    In the first six months of this year, the EU's importsfrom the rest of the world also increased 4.9% to total at €1 trillion ($1.138trillion).

    One euro was traded for $1.13 on average in theJanuary-June period this year.

    Eurostat data also showed that the U.S. was the bloc'smain trading partner, receiving €219.4 billion ($247.9 billion) of EU goods inthe first half.

    The U.S. was followed by China, Switzerland, Russiaand Turkey.

    The EU's exports to Turkey shrunk by 19% to €35.9billion ($40.6 billion), while its imports from the country increased 3.9% tohit €39.6 billion ($44.7 billion) during the same period.

    China was the number one import source for the EU at€199.6 billion ($225 billion) -- nearly 20% of total imports.

    EU World News
