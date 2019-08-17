Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EU records $10.3B trade deficit in H1

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 August 2019, 12:17
ANKARA. KAZINFORM The EU foreign trade balance posted a €9.1 billion ($10.3 billion) deficit in the first half of this year, Eurostat announced Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The bloc's exports reached €998.4 billion ($1.128 trillion) in January-June, indicating a rise of 4.2%, year-on-year.

In the first six months of this year, the EU's imports from the rest of the world also increased 4.9% to total at €1 trillion ($1.138 trillion).

One euro was traded for $1.13 on average in the January-June period this year.

Eurostat data also showed that the U.S. was the bloc's main trading partner, receiving €219.4 billion ($247.9 billion) of EU goods in the first half.

The U.S. was followed by China, Switzerland, Russia and Turkey.

The EU's exports to Turkey shrunk by 19% to €35.9 billion ($40.6 billion), while its imports from the country increased 3.9% to hit €39.6 billion ($44.7 billion) during the same period.

China was the number one import source for the EU at €199.6 billion ($225 billion) -- nearly 20% of total imports.

