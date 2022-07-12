Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EU ready to help Kazakhstan repatriate wealth illegally spirited out of the country

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2022, 12:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov held talks with the EU delegation led by EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala this week to focus on the key directions of Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Policy Concept for 2022-2026, Kazinform has learned from the Agency.

The EU delegates positively assessed the aspects of the country’s anti-corruption policy, praising Kazakhstan’s ambition to comply with the international anti-corruption standards and GRECO’s best practices. The European side also commended Kazakhstan’s upcoming accession to the Council of Europe Criminal Law Convention on Corruption as the country had received the official invitation to join on July 1.

Terhi Hakala welcomed the openness and readiness of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency to cooperation with European partners and stressed the EU is ready to help Kazakhstan repatriate the capital illegally spirited out of the country to Europe.

Utmost attention was paid to the investigation of the use of torture of those detained amid the January unrest in Kazakhstan.

Olzhas Bektenov revealed that 171 cases had been wrapped up. «The investigation on 177 cases is still ongoing,» said Bektenov, adding that all the regulations of the Istanbul Protocol are observed and that the Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office is ready to provide the relevant information to the international community.


