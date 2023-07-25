EU likely to simplify visa regime for Kazakh nationals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European Union will likely simplify visa regime for Kazakhstani nationals, Kazinform reports.



«On May 14-15 Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu met with the top officials of the European Union during his working trip to Belgium. The sides agreed to begin consultations in regards to visa regime facilitation for the nationals of Kazakhstan,» an official reply from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

During the 20th session of the Republic of Kazakhstan-European Union Cooperation Committee held on May 20 in the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European side was informed that Kazakhstan was ready to begin official consultations as per the mentioned agreements.

The Ministry is waiting an appropriate reply on the algorithm and mechanisms of simplification of the visa regime. The negotiations are ongoing, the Ministry says.

As reported before, during his visit to Brussels, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

The parties agreed to begin official consultations on the facilitation of the visa regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan

Presently, Kazakhstan negotiates visa regime simplification issue with more than 30 countries.