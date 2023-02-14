Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    EU lawmakers start plenary session with silence grieving quake victims

    14 February 2023, 08:50

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The plenary session of the European Parliament started on Monday with a minute of silence to honor the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «Europe stands with the people of Turkey and Syria,» European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said, opening the four-day plenary session in Strasbourg, France.

    She called on EU lawmakers to honor the victims of the earthquakes' «unimaginable destruction» with a minute of silence before they start the work.

    «Our thoughts are with the families of those killed, those trapped, those injured, and with all the rescuers fighting the clock night and day to save lives,» she said.

    The plenary session's first debate was on the EU's humanitarian response to the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

    Under the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, 32 search and rescue teams and six medical teams from 21 EU member states and three other European participating countries have contributed to relief work in Türkiye, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic summarized.

    The EU has also allocated €3 billion ($3.22 billion) to support humanitarian organizations' work in the country.

    «I have decided to mobilize rescEU, the EU's own emergency stockpile,» Lenarcic further said.

    He said that the bloc had sent 500 temporary accommodation units, 2,000 tents, and 8,000 beds to Türkiye from its strategic reserves, while 16 EU countries already offered various shelter items.

    «The European Union is determined to further scale up support in view of this unprecedented catastrophe,» he stressed.

    In March, the European Commission and the Swedish government, assuming the turning presidency of the Council of the European Union, will host an international conference to raise funds.

    At least 31,643 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official death toll.

    Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

    In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,500, with more than 5,200 people wounded.


    Photo: aa.com.tr

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Twin earthquakes in Türkiye 5th-deadliest worldwide since 2000
    Erdogan says Türkiye to hold elections on May 14
    1 killed after magnitude 5.6 quake hits Türkiye's eastern Malatya province
    UNDP requests $113.5 million to support early recovery after disaster in Türkiye
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9