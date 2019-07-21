EU issued statement on British tanker seizure by Iran

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Union urges Iran to immediately release the ship seized in the Persian Gulf. The European External Action Service made such a statement July 20.

«The seizure of two ships by Iranianauthorities in the Strait of Hormuz is of deep concern. In an already tensesituation, this development brings risks of further escalation and underminesongoing work to find a way to resolve current tensions,» the statementreads.

«We urge the immediate release of theremaining ship and its crew, and call for restraint to avoid further tensions.Freedom of navigation must be respected at all times,» the documentreads.

Recall that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps informed of seizure of the British tankerin the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.