Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    EU issued statement on British tanker seizure by Iran

    21 July 2019, 14:03

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Union urges Iran to immediately release the ship seized in the Persian Gulf. The European External Action Service made such a statement July 20.

    «The seizure of two ships by Iranianauthorities in the Strait of Hormuz is of deep concern. In an already tensesituation, this development brings risks of further escalation and underminesongoing work to find a way to resolve current tensions,» the statementreads.

    «We urge the immediate release of theremaining ship and its crew, and call for restraint to avoid further tensions.Freedom of navigation must be respected at all times,» the documentreads.

    Recall that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps informed of seizure of the British tankerin the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    EU World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Tokayev stresses importance of greater assistance to Afghan people under UN aegis
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to hold Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan
    Tokayev meets with European Council President Charles Michel
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays