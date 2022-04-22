Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

EU imports of COVID-19 vaccines total $8.5B in 2021

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 April 2022, 20:53
EU imports of COVID-19 vaccines total $8.5B in 2021

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The EU imports of COVID-19 vaccines from outside the region amounted to €7.8 billion ($8.5 billion) in 2021, the bloc’s statistical office said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Imports of COVID-19 vaccines came mostly from Switzerland with 65% and followed by the US with 29% and China with 3%, according to Eurostat.

The largest importer of COVID-19 vaccines among EU member states last year was Germany which constituted 30% of the total. It was followed by Spain with a 21% share and Belgium with 14%.

The EU's exports of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 amounted to €20.1 billion, Eurostat said.

They were mostly sent to Japan with 21%, the UK 14%, South Korea 6%, and Turkey with 5%.

The largest exporters of COVID-19 vaccines among the EU member states were Belgium, constituting 61% of the EU total, followed by Germany with 21% and Spain with 11%.

More than 11.2 billion vaccine doses are administered around the world, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

While global cases topped 507 million, the pandemic has claimed over 6.2 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019.


Coronavirus   EU   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region