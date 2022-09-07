Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

EU economy grows by 4.2% in Q2, above expectations

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2022, 17:12
EU economy grows by 4.2% in Q2, above expectations

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM -The EU economy grew by 4.2% year-on-year in the second quarter of the year, and 0.7% on a quarterly basis, above market expectations, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Eurostat's data on Wednesday, the eurozone economy also expanded by 4.1% and 0.8% over the same period.

Among member countries, Ireland posted the highest annual GDP rise with 10.8% while Germany and Slovakia saw the minimum increases with 1.7%.

On a quarterly basis, Portugal (minus 2.1%), Estonia (minus 1.3%), Latvia (minus 1%), and Lithuania (minus 0.5%) posted negative GDP growth rates, while Romania posted the highest one with 2.1%.

The employment rate grew by 0.4% in both the eurozone and the EU in the second quarter versus the previous quarter, while 2.7% in the eurozone and 2.4% in the EU on a yearly basis.

Photo: aa.com.tr

Economy   EU   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region