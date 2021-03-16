Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    EU drug regulator meets to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine

    16 March 2021, 11:50

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Medicine Agency (EMA) convened on Monday to discuss possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca.

    According to Belgian media, EMA is expected to make a statement on the safety of the vaccine following the meeting or on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway, have suspended the use of AstraZeneca in recent weeks, after reports of people developing blood clots after receiving the jab.

    AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine is used to prevent the COVID-19 infection in people aged 18 years and above. It has been designed to prepare the immune system to identify and combat the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus EU World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays