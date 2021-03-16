Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EU drug regulator meets to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 March 2021, 11:50
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Medicine Agency (EMA) convened on Monday to discuss possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca.

According to Belgian media, EMA is expected to make a statement on the safety of the vaccine following the meeting or on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway, have suspended the use of AstraZeneca in recent weeks, after reports of people developing blood clots after receiving the jab.

AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine is used to prevent the COVID-19 infection in people aged 18 years and above. It has been designed to prepare the immune system to identify and combat the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19.


Coronavirus   EU   World News   Coronavirus in the world  
