EU Delegation to Kazakhstan to host European Film Festival

2 November 2022, 19:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the forthcoming 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan, the Delegation of the European Union in Kazakhstan organises a European Film Festival.

It will be held between 4 and12 November in Astana, 11-16 November in Atyrau, the Delegation’s Twitter account reads.


Photo: twitter.com/EUinKazakhstan

