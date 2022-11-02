EU Delegation to Kazakhstan to host European Film Festival

2 November 2022, 19:15

2 November 2022, 19:15

EU Delegation to Kazakhstan to host European Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the forthcoming 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan, the Delegation of the European Union in Kazakhstan organises a European Film Festival.

It will be held between 4 and12 November in Astana, 11-16 November in Atyrau, the Delegation’s Twitter account reads.

Photo: twitter.com/EUinKazakhstan